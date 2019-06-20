Ethel Bauer

Ethel V. Bauer, age 103 of Durand, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Homeplace in Durand with her family by her side.
Ethel was born on March 1, 1916 in Elmwood. She was the daughter of Clarence and Frances (Hei) Mulheron. Ethel grew up in Elmwood and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1933. After high school, Ethel worked at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul for a short time. Ethel bought and operated a restaurant in Durand where she met G.F. “Sam” Bauer. Ethel married Sam Bauer on February 12, 1942 at St. Nicholas Church on Farm Hill in rural Elmwood. After marriage, they moved to Durand where together they started Bauer Oil Company (known today as Bauer Built Tire and Service) and raised their family. Ethel and Sam enjoyed traveling, whether it was work or pleasure and spent many winters in Florida. Ethel lived independently in her home until she was 101 when she moved to the Homeplace in Durand, where she remained the rest of her life.
Ethel was a very active member at St. Mary’s Parish and until two weeks ago attended Mass on a regular basis. She was a Cub Scout Leader and seamstress. Her favorite pastime was counted cross-stitching. After Sam passed away, Ethel joined a special coffee group that met every morning at Jeanette Bowen’s house. Ethel’s family was very important to her and at the time of her death, she had 149 living family members.
Ethel is survived by her children; Mary Jane (John “Butch”) Brantner, Marcia (Larry) Weber, Julie (Tim) Hoffman, Jerry (Sue), Jim (Linda) and Jan (Steve) Spindler, all of Durand, two sons-in-law; Dave Gapinski of Burlington and Dan Fedie of Pepin, 33 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, one brother; Jim (Jean) Mulheron of Menomonie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Sam Bauer, two daughters; Marla Fedie and Myrna Gapinski, one grandson; Troy Seffinga, three brothers and one sister.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. Rev. Paul Bosco will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
