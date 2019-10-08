Rev. Etlar “Duke” Johnson, age 85, of Eau Claire, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Chippewa Falls, of Lewy body dementia.
Duke was born November 12, 1933, in Reynolds, ND, to Etlar and Cora (Ostlie) Johnson. Following his mother’s death, he and his sister, Dorothy, were raised by his aunt and uncle, Myron and Ceil Hanson. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, Duke attended Macalester College, graduating in 1958 with a business degree. He went on to become the President at banks in Michigan and Wisconsin. Duke married Marilyn Ricca in 1962 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Detroit, MI. Shortly after, he got the call to serve the Lutheran faith. He graduated from Luther Seminary in 1975. The first church he served was St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Augusta. He then served at Norden Lutheran Church, Gilmanton Lutheran Church, and later at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. After retirement, he worked at Younkers.
Duke is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Kevin (Abbey); grandchildren, Lindsay (Nathan) Zahara, Michael (Nicole) Johnson, Race Whitehead and Rory Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kyli and Alayna Zahara, Charlie and Harper Johnson, Ben Falkner.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Beth; parents, Etlar and Cora Johnson and Myron and Ceil Hanson; brother, Neil; and sister, Dorothy.
Duke’s family would like to thank the staff at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls and at St. Joseph’s Hospice for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post 53 following the service. Private burial will take place at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
