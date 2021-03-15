Etta Margaret (Falch) Birtzer, 94, of Cleghorn passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by family. Etta was born April 21, 1926, to J.E. and Theresa Falch of Seymour and married Percy Birtzer on June 11, 1947, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Seymour. She was a proud graduate of Fall Creek High School, Class of 1944.
Percy and Etta bought and operated Birtzer’s Grocery Store in Cleghorn for 18 years while raising their family. Etta was a member of St. Raymond’s Catholic Church in Brackett for the last 70 years and was active in Ladies Aid.
Etta enjoyed many activities throughout her life. She was active in Homemaker’s and 4-H. Etta enjoyed playing softball, horseshoe, bowling and golf with plenty of trophies to show for it. She and Percy especially enjoyed a good dance, traveling to various dance halls in the Eau Claire area. Family and friends were very important to Etta. Gatherings usually ended with a game of cards. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Etta is survived by her children, Rick (Kathy) of Trego, Connie (Jerry) Rindal of Fall Creek, and Steve (Mary) of Hudson, WI; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Percy, parents; brother, Earl; sisters, Marie Schoettl and Hazel Cialdini; daughter-in-law, Priscilla; and granddaughters, Natalie and Laura.
A memorial mass for family and close friends will take place at 12 pm (noon) on Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Raymond Penafort Catholic Church, E10455 Mallard Rd, Fall Creek, WI 54742 with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning, March 19, 2021 an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. To view the service please use the link provided https://www.facebook.com/St-Raymond-of-Pe%C3%B1afort-Parish-186849574680436
Due to COVID-19, people are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Please do not attend if you are not feeling well.
A heartfelt thank you to the caregivers at Care Partners — Stonewood, and St. Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Memorials made in Etta’s name will be forwarded by the family to Cleghorn School Park, TV Mass (La Crosse Diocese), and St. Raymond’s Catholic Church.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.