Etta Johnson

Etta Marie Johnson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home in Hixton, WI surrounded by her family. She was born October 17, 1934 in Elk Mound, WI to Clarence and Jeanette (Strehlau) Anderson. Etta attended Oak Knoll Country School in 1952. At the age of 18, while attending a dance at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, WI, Etta gave a wink to a handsome young man, Jay Johnson. The two began what would be a lifelong courtship. On May 8, 1954 the two were wed at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Elk Mound, WI. They moved just north of Hixton, WI to pursue their shared dream of owning their own family farm, Windy Knoll Farm.
Etta was passionate about many things in life including faith, family, cooking, and fun. She was a member of the Ladies Aide, a Sunday school teacher, helped with 4-H, and a board member of the Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield, WI. In addition to co-operating Windy Knoll Farm, Etta worked for many years at the Hixton Post Office as a Postal Clerk. She loved her family dearly. She was a great cook, especially remembered for her casseroles and cookies. She also liked to can, garden, cook and bake with grand-kids. Etta could play many musical instruments including the piano and harmonica. Etta loved to go camping with her family and always enjoyed a road trip. She loved to send cards, talk on the phone, and have visitors to the farm.
Etta will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years; Jay Johnson; children, Daniel (Rhonda) Johnson, Eric (Barb) Johnson, Betty Johnson; grandchildren, Andrea (Chad) Ewings, Emily (Mike) Seidling, Heather Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Tiffany (Nicholas) Gray, Kristina (Jon) Smith, Vincent (Danna) Johnson, Lucas (Katelyn) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Callen, Maura, Hunter, Owen, Lucy, Dalton, Wyatt, Josie, Claire, Emery, Evelyn, Rivers, and baby boy Johnson. She was adored by many others in her extended family, church, and the community that she was part of for 65 years.
A special thanks to Barb and Eric Johnson for their loving care in the last year of Etta’s Life.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield, WI with Pastor David Christianson officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.