Eugene Allen Cesafsky passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born in Stanley, WI, on July 8, 1942, the second son of Joseph and Nancy (nee Collins) Cesafsky.

He loved farm life, hunting and spending as much time as he could with his grandmother and uncle Ray Collins in Thorp. Eventually, Gene went to Immaculate Conception School in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School in 1960. He entered in the United State Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam in 1967-1968 and the Reserves to 1972. He bought 80 acres of land in Fall Creek. His parents helped him build his home and plant asparagus. He worked at the Pope & Talbot Papermill for 42 years.

