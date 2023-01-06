Eugene Allen Cesafsky passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born in Stanley, WI, on July 8, 1942, the second son of Joseph and Nancy (nee Collins) Cesafsky.
He loved farm life, hunting and spending as much time as he could with his grandmother and uncle Ray Collins in Thorp. Eventually, Gene went to Immaculate Conception School in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School in 1960. He entered in the United State Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam in 1967-1968 and the Reserves to 1972. He bought 80 acres of land in Fall Creek. His parents helped him build his home and plant asparagus. He worked at the Pope & Talbot Papermill for 42 years.
Gene and Jeanette were friends for years and got married in 2000. He was a great person and was very good to Jeanette and her son, Dan who used to say: “MA, you got to a winner now.” Jeanette always said Gene was her best husband.
He leaves behind his wife, Jeanette; his brother’s family, who were extremely close to him, Jon, Collee, Jay, Isabelle, Pres and families; and like a daughter Dixie and her family, Rick, Tiffany, Brandy, Gavin (grandson); step-son, Casey, and his family; his late sister, JoAnn Deters and family, J.D. and children: Andrea, Johnny, Jack; aunt, Elain; cousins: Jerry, Jeanette, Duane and Judy; Bob Syzmanskis family; brother-in-law, Dan Donnellin of NY; other relatives and many friends; hunting pals: Mike, Tim and Eileen and Tom and Tammy.
Preceding him in death are his brother, John; uncle, Ray Collins; sister, JoAnn; and step-son, Dan Redlich.
Thank you to all at River Pines, Luther-Mayo, St. Croix Hospice and Shirley, Jane and Mike, who were there for us.
A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona, with the Rev. Levi Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior at the church. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.
