Eugene “Gene” Erickson completed his cycle of earthly life on December 15, 2022, at Heritage Court, Eau Claire, WI.
Gene was born January 15, 1931, to Berger and Emma (Johnson) Erickson in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School and the Vocational Sheet Metal Program at Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC). Gene was employed at Erv Smith Inc. for many years and then was employed as a circuit instructor by the Wisconsin Technical College system apprenticeship program, and later with the Western Wisconsin Technical College in LaCrosse, WI. He was also on the faculty at Ohio State University for summer sessions in the Sheet Metal Instructor Training Program. Gene loved teaching and consistently modeled learning as a shared experience between teacher and student. He maintained contact and friendships with many of his students over the years, even past retirement.
Gene married Audrey Peterson in 1950 and together they had five children, Peggy, Timothy, Mary, David and Sarah. They later divorced. He married Florence Stenzel in 1980. They resided in Eau Claire, then retired to their lake home in Rhinelander, WI. The onset of dementia triggered a move back to Eau Claire where they could be closer to family.
Throughout his life Gene was dedicated to fellowship through First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Rhinelander, WI. Gene shared his beautiful tenor voice singing solos at weddings and funerals, Eau Claire Male Chorus, Master Singers, First Lutheran Church Choir, Rhinelander Male Chorus, Trinity Lutheran Church Choir, and the Learning in Retirement Chorus. Most recently, he was able to continue his love of choral singing with Stand in the Light Memory Choir. Throughout his life his love of music and the arts was expressed through attendance of concerts and theatre, especially America Players, Spring Green and The Stratford Festival, Ontario, Canada.
Those left to honor Gene’s memory include his wife, Florence (Flo) Erickson; sister, Luycenne (Lucy) Erickson, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; children, Peggy (David) Wrzesinski, Davenport, Iowa, Timothy (Kristine Kjos) Erickson, Alma, Wisconsin, Mary Erickson, Minneapolis, MN, David Erickson, Asheville, NC, and Sarah Erickson, Minneapolis, MN; step-children, Julie (Jon) Anderson, Menomonie, WI, Jan Thalacker, Eau Claire, WI, Carla (Bob) Van Den Elzen, Hortonville, WI, Rachel (Ed) Spoerl, Greenville, WI; grandchildren, Nathanial (Tracy) Erickson, Boulder Creek, CA, and daughter ,Charlotte Erickson, Boise, Idaho, Kirk (Carly) Erickson and their daughters, Fiona and Nell Erickson, Eau Claire, WI, Daniel Gene Parker, New Orleans, LA; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Linnell and their children, Annika, Lucia, Theo and Josie Linnell, Cottage Grove, MN, Brittany (Adam) Celt and their sons, Marvin and Oscar, Maple Grove, MN, Spencer Bauer, Minneapolis, MN, Bria Thalacker, LaCrosse, WI, Anne Marie Van Den Elzen, Grafton, WI, Aliza Van Den Elzen, Romeoville, WI, Alec Van Den Elzen and Ayden Van Den Elzen, Hortonville, WI, Erika Ramsay, Milwaukee, WI, Ellie Ramsey, Greenville, WI, Elise Ramsey, Eau Claire, WI, Jake (Elizabeth) Anderson and their son, Bridger, Los Angeles CA, and Josh Anderson, Eau Claire, WI.
Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Thompson; stepfather, Herman Thompson; and brother and sister-in-law, Arlan and Marlene Erickson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gene’s name to Natures Edge Therapy Center, 2523 14.75 Ave, Rice Lake, WI 54868, Stand in the Light Memory Choir, PO Box 1151, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1551, Heritage Court Memory Care, 3515 E Hamilton Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service
The family expresses appreciation and thank you to the wonderful staff at Heritage Court Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Gene.
