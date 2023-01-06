Eugene “Gene” Erickson completed his cycle of earthly life on December 15, 2022, at Heritage Court, Eau Claire, WI.

Gene was born January 15, 1931, to Berger and Emma (Johnson) Erickson in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School and the Vocational Sheet Metal Program at Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC). Gene was employed at Erv Smith Inc. for many years and then was employed as a circuit instructor by the Wisconsin Technical College system apprenticeship program, and later with the Western Wisconsin Technical College in LaCrosse, WI. He was also on the faculty at Ohio State University for summer sessions in the Sheet Metal Instructor Training Program. Gene loved teaching and consistently modeled learning as a shared experience between teacher and student. He maintained contact and friendships with many of his students over the years, even past retirement.

