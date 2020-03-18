Eugene Gene John Pieterick passed away on March 12, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 92.
Gene was born on July 28, 1927 in Cayuga, North Dakota to Charles & Susan (nee Kowahl) Pieterick. He was raised in Independence, Wisconsin, drafted by the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. After he returned from service, Gene attended La Crosse State Teachers College for two years, and then transferred to Marquette University where in 1951 he graduated with a business degree.
Playing sports was a big part of Genes younger years, particularly baseball. His favorite position was center field, but he also pitched on the successful 1954/55 local amateur baseball team that played their way to the State Semi-Pro tournament at Milwaukee County Stadium. His love of all sports continued throughout his life, if not by playing, then by watching his favorite Brewer and Packer teams. He loved the outdoors, going on long walks, and was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. Gene enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, Friday fish fries, and playing cribbage with friends and family.
Gene married Jean M. Sylla in 1957 and shortly thereafter, they moved to Eau Claire where they raised their five children. Gene was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years. Gene was also a devoted Catholic that rarely missed Sunday mass at St. Patricks Church.
Gene will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years and children Barb Pieterick of Eau Claire, Jim Pieterick (Sue Ringwall) of Rochester, Minnesota, Mary (Dave “Buck”) Knutson of Colfax, Wisconsin, Anne (Jim) Thome of Port Washington, Wisconsin and Margaret Maggie (John) Schlegel of Sussex, Wisconsin. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren including Brittany (Donnie) Mixon, Brett Albrecht, Justin Knutson, Cody Knutson, Nikki (Curtis) Pranger, Joey Thome, Lauren (Andrew) Schulz, Alyssa Thome, Zach Schlegel, Kelly Schlegel and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Raymond Ray, Gerald Bud, Alfred Al, Jerome Jerry Pieterick.
The twinkle in his eye, firm handshake and mischievous smile will be missed by all.
Due to the recent developments, a private family visitation and service will take place with entombment and military honors at the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank Heritage Court Assisted Living, hospice and all the in-home caregivers over the years, especially Lee, Ricky, Tracy and Rosemary.
