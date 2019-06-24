Eugene “Gene” George Graw, 93, passed away at his home on June 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Eugene was born March 28, 1926 to George and Mabel Graw (Ankerson). He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 as a Radioman Third Class stationed at Norfolk, VA.
On August 19, 1950 he married Eileen Anderson and they celebrated 54 years of marriage until her death July 21, 2004.
Gene owned and operated Graw Painting and Decorating from 1958 until 1988, at which time he chose to begin enjoying retirement and spending time with his wife Eileen. He was actively involved in the community where he started the Morning Exchange Club and also served as 5th President of the Sunrise Exchange Club. In addition, Gene was also a Third Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
As an avid outdoorsman, Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Gene was an exceptional wood craftsman and made many cherished pieces of furniture in “Bumpa’s” workshop. Gene had the unique ability to look at a picture and replicate a work of art with his self-taught woodworking skills.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Michael (Christine) Graw, Patrick (Nancy) Graw, Jeffrey Graw and Kathleen (Brent) Robinson; 10 grandchildren, Ben, Sarah, Staci, Brian, Stacie, Stephanie, Vanessa, Ryan, Nicki and Brian; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, both parents, and two sisters (Dorothy Best and Peggy Balow).
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the WEST CHAPEL LOCATION of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI from 1-2 pm followed by a public prayer service. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53 at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph’s Hospice or Meals on Wheels.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.