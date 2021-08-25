Eugene (Gene) Alexander Gruber was born February 4, 1928 to Alexander and Rosina (Weber) Gruber in the township of Albany, Pepin County, near Mondovi, Wisconsin. He died of heart failure on August 20, 2021 at age 93 in his home.
Gene attended East Pepin country school for 8 grades. He married Carolynn (Carol) Feeney on June 10, 1952 in the old Catholic church in Mondovi. They farmed in the township of Albany from 1952 to 2015.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic parish in Mondovi, the Knights of Columbus, a past member of the church canvass committee as well as Sacred Heart school board. For many years he was a church usher.
Gene served as an Albany town board supervisor from 1966 to 2004. His special interests were preserving antique tractors and reading.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years Carol, daughters Joan Gruber and Mary Jo (Matt) Lamb, sons James and Scott Gruber, grandsons Jeremy and David Lamb, one sister Betty Bauer of Windsor, Colorado, sisters-in-law Helen Feeney and Lori Feeney, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Donald in April 2020; little sister Dorothy at age 6; brother Robert (Dorothy); brother Bernard (Bonnie); brothers and sisters-in-law Darold Bauer, Pat (Ardell) Feeney, Roger (Evelyn) Feeney, Jim Feeney, John (Bernice) Feeney, Bill Feeney, Dorothy Feeney; niece Kathleen Feeney and nephew Larry Gruber.
Father Tim Reither will be officiating a private family service. We would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
