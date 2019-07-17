Eugene Helmueller

Eugene W. Helmueller, age 97 of Plum City, died Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City
Eugene was born July 1, 1922 at home on the farm in rural Plum City. He was the son of Jacob and Edyth (Blomstrom) Helmueller and grew up in the Plum City community. Eugene graduated from Plum City High School. After high school Eugene continued farming with his parents and eventually bought the farm from his parents. Eugene married Irma Taylor June 19, 1945 in Plum City. After marriage they made their home on the farm and raised their family. Besides farming and raising their family, Eugene was active in the community. He served on the TAD Nursing Home Board. Eugene was active in St. John’s Catholic Church, teaching CCD for many years. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and was a Boy Scout Leader. Eugene served as Treasurer for the Free Home Cemetery for many years.
Eugene loved playing cards with his family and friends and playing games with his grandchildren. For the last two and a half years Eugene was a resident of The Seasons Assisted Living in Plum where he made many loving friends and enjoyed his time there.
Eugene is survived his children, Kathleen Luebker of Plum City, Michael (Lois) of River Falls, Mary Jane Wood of Menomonie; grandchildren, Lisa (Kris) Risch, Mark (Annie) Luebker, Jacki (Shaun) Miley, Pam Helmueller, Paula (Dale) Simpson, Stacy (Eric) Hernandez, April Wood, Robert (Shelly) Wood, Kathleen Wood, step granddaughter, Mary Hubbard, Nathan (Corrine) Helmueller, Allison Helmueller, Jacob Helmueller (Andrea), Matthew Helmueller, 18 great grandchildren, and three great-great step grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Ann (Howard) Olson, two brothers, Robert (Mary) of Plum City and Jerry (Barbara) of Lakewood, TX; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irma, in 2016; a son, Timothy; two brothers, Oliver and Delbert; and three sisters, Dorothy, Thelma and Marge.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Eugene’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday July 19, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plum City, with Rev. Joseph Okine-Quartey officiating, with burial in the Free Home Cemetery, Township of Union, rural Plum City.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to the time of the services at the church on Friday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Durand is serving the family.