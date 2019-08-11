Eugene "Gene" R. Henning, age 85, passed away at home, with family by his side. He was born July 18, 1934 to Minnie and Ralph Henning. He married his wife, Audrey, April 6th, 1957 in a ceremony at First Congregational Church. He lived his entire life in Eau Claire, WI.
Gene owned and operated B-Line Service for over 50 years. He was a top-notch mechanic, specializing in front end alignments. He also owned Arrow-Yellow Taxi for 22 years. While in business, Gene was a member of Northside Business Association. He was a volunteer Reserve Police Officer for 30 years and served on the board of E.C. Co-op Oil Credit Union for several years. Before retiring, Gene began working as a crossing guard for E.C. schools. Even after retiring, he was proud that he could continue to stay active straightening stock car wheels. Over the years he enjoyed deer hunting, being on bowling and dart ball leagues, camping, and having coffee and donuts with many friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Audrey, of 62 years; son John (Amy Spindler); daughter Jean (Michael) Ohms; 5 grandchildren, Deverick (Susan) Ohms, Davin (Brittany Wiuff) Ohms, Drew (Adrianna Gruhlke) Ohms, Derica Ohms, Donavon Ohms; great-grandson Henry; sisters, Delores Burkart, Barbara (Michael) Frazzell, Joyce Vinopal, Nancy Miller; brother-in-law Francis Christenson; aunt Vilona Ashwell; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Minnie; sister Evelyn Christenson; brother-in-law’s Ardel (Rod) Miller, Frank Vinopal, Darrell Schneider, and Mike Burkow; sister-in-law Sharon Delaney; nephew Roland Christenson; and niece Bridgett Delaney.
Services for Gene will be Friday August 16th, 2019 at 11 am with visitation starting an hour before the service at First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's name may be made to First Congregational Church or Feed My People.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cremationsoceity-wi.com.