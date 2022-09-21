Eugene D. Larson, age 94, of Menomonie, WI passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.

He was born on August 19, 1928, in Woodville, WI to Edwin and Amanda (Elster) Larson. Eugene grew up in the Woodville area and graduated from Woodville, High School in 1946.

