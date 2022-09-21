Eugene D. Larson, age 94, of Menomonie, WI passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
He was born on August 19, 1928, in Woodville, WI to Edwin and Amanda (Elster) Larson. Eugene grew up in the Woodville area and graduated from Woodville, High School in 1946.
Eugene was married in 1953 to Alice Mary Villman. They lived in Wilson, WI and together they had three girls, Roxanne Gilbertson, Debbie Schluessler, and Mary O’meara. They started the family farm together, where they did a lot of gardening, spending time at the cabin, fishing in Hayward, square dancing and many family gatherings. Alice passed away January 12, 1990.
Eugene then married Jan Whitney on April 20, 1991 at Menomonie Methodist Church. They first lived in Wilson, WI and later moved to Menomonie, WI. Together they enjoyed woodworking, traveling, gardening, doing volunteer work, and many gatherings with family and friends. Eugene was a quiet man with a big heart. He was always putting his family first.
Eugene is survived by his wife Jan (Whitney) Larson; children Roxanne Gilbertson, Debbie Schluessler; step children Karla (Kris) Kraft, Clark (Becca) Whitney, Craig (Dee) Whitney; nine grandchildren Tanya Vanasse, Mark Vanasse, Teresa Vanasse, Tammy Gregg, Tina Webster, Alicia O’meara, Mike Gilbertson, Josh Gilbertson, and Jaden Gilbertson; step grandchildren Taylor Kraft, Levi Kraft, Reid Kraft, Emma Kraft, Kristi Hoyt Chellsey Hoyt; great-grandchildren, Greta Lofgren, Genevieve Lofgren, Kenzie Anderson, Kassidy Anderson, Braden Gregg, Jack Gregg, Liam Gregg, Brooklyn Webster, Blake Webster, Shylah Gilbertson, Jace Gilbertson Aleigha Gilbertson, Kylah Gilbertson, Deegan Gilbertson, Elenora Gilbertson; step great-grandchild Bella Hoyt.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Alice Mary Villman, parents, daughter, Mary O’meara; brothers Elster, Maynard, Alvin, Stanley, Harvey, and Edwin.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hersey, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.
