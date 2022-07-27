Eugene “Gene” Lewis Mann of York/Northfield, age 74, died Monday July 25, 2022 at his home.
Gene was born September 20, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to Alvin and Ethel (Allen) Mann. A dedicated and lifelong worker, in addition to service in the United States Army, Gene spent time working at the Hixton egg factory, Osseo hospital, the Black River Falls truck stop, hauling livestock as a truck driver, and worked as a machine operator at Ashley Furniture for over 30 years. When not on the job, Gene enjoyed deer hunting, and spending time camping with his family at their northern vacation spots on Lake Eau Galle, then Cornell Lake. Gene was also known for working the back gate at the annual Jackson County Fair, and for his gift of conversation: he would talk to anyone with five minutes to listen in person or on the phone. Gene was fond of his mother’s saying that she “didn’t raise any fools, just that some did foolish things”.
Gene is survived by his wife, Carolyn, brother Terry Mann, sister Yvonne (Jerry) LaRock, sister-in-law Donna Mann, son Geno Mann, daughters Cathy (Jake) Beilfuss and Carol (Lonnie) Nelson, and his grandchildren: Cody Mann, Carter Mann, Abby Mann, Christopher Mann, Tyler (Amanda) Firnstahl, Kyle Firnstahl, Brittany (Patrick) Radlinger, Amanda (Jim) Newby, Jessica (Travis) Augustine, Veronica (Colton) Belding, Bobbi Jo Nelson, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and infant David, and sister Pam (Larry) Strasburg.
Funeral services for Gene will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. noon at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield, with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. Friends are welcome to call on the family during a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church on Friday, July 29th, as well as 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 until the time of service at the church. Burial information to come at a later time. A luncheon will follow the service.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family with final arrangements.
