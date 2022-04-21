Eugene “Gene” John Olson, age 74, passed away at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the company of loved ones, after a long battle with lung disease. The Chippewa Valley seems to be a touch darker with his passing.
Gene was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on January 31, 1948, and attended school there. He was drafted and served with pride in The United States Army during The Vietnam War. He married his loving wife, Bonnie (Nelson) Olson late in life, but they made a lifetime of memories together. Bonnie preceded him in death and has been waiting patiently for him.
As a young man, he was commonly found at a dirt track, wrenching on anything that had wheels. Gene was an avid outdoorsman, who spent most of his free time fishing and hunting, until his health limited his adventures. He was an avid storyteller and friend, who was always ready and willing to spin a yarn. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting this unique man, he would have still remembered you and your name.
Gene worked various jobs in The Chippewa Valley. He was a member of the custodial department at The University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire, when he retired.
Gene started his most gratifying adventure, alongside his wife, as a loving caregiver, confidant, and advisor to four lucky kids, who loved him. Jayce Brooks-Edgar, Kennedy Brooks-Edgar, Bergan Buesser, and Grant Buesser. One would be in awe to see Gene light up with great pride, while talking about these kids. He will be missed by them and many more.
A committal service with full military honors was held at The Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Gene’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
