Eugenio Pinero, 75, of Eau Claire, died September 20th, 2021; at home surrounded by his loving family.
Eugenio Pinero was born December 8, 1945 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Emilio and Candida Maldonado Pinero. He married Marta Ronda on November 18, 1967.
Dr. Pinero, better known as Papi to many, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He then moved his family to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to work on receiving his masters at Louisiana State University. While working on his graduate degree he also worked third shift at a convenience store so as to provide for his family and study. He was accepted to and received his PhD at University of Connecticut-Storrs. Eugenio Pinero was a Fulbright scholar and wrote a book on the Economic History of Cacao in The Town of San Felipe, as well as published many other journal articles. Dr. Pinero was a professor of Latin American History and Western Civilization and taught at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and was tenured at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire; where he retired after thirty years. Papi was the chair of conferences on Latin American history and received many invitations to present all over the world.
At the forefront of everything Papi did was his family. Absolutely nothing came before that love. He is described by those who knew him as caring, welcoming, kind, loving, funny, incredibly intelligent, compassionate, special, honorable and simply the best man. To meet him was to become a part of the Pinero family immediately. He was the epitome of peace and love, and his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren, for he instilled his greatness in them.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marta Ronda-Pinero, his daughters Mareni Pinero-Ronda, Marta Pinero, Lorna (Duke) Olson, Lilliam Pinero, and his treasured grandchildren Xander, Gabriel, Logan, Sebastian, Tatiana, Natacha, and Andres; Goddaughters: Enid Rodriguez and Rosaly Ronda-Morsheimer; Special Nephews: Jose- Emilio Pinero, Eulando Pinero and Emmanuel Pinero, in addition to many adored sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends that became family throughout all his years.
Eugenio was preceded in death by his mother Candida, father Emilio, his brother Millin, cherished father-in-law Pedro Ronda and mother-in-law Isidra Perez-Ronda.
The loss and grief are immense as the love for him is immense. Rest in Peace Papi.
Our family is so thankful for the following that were part of this journey with us: Dr. Jason Weindorfer, Dr. Sunday Olatunji (Son), Jenna with Palliative Care, his home care team: Jackie, Lindsay, and others, Mayo Clinic Hospice team: Angie, Evelyn, Angela, Tom, and Matty, and especially to our Jacko, Papi’s other daughter, for her love and care of us and Papi during this transition and always.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Family and friends may visit starting at 1 pm at the Funeral Chapel.
