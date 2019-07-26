Eula Mae “Pudge” Lamoureux, nee Spresser, 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Pudge was born in Ladysmith, WI, on April 6, 1930, a daughter of Harvey H. and Ella P. (Bucholz) Spresser. She grew up in the country, next to the Port Arthur (hydro) Dam on the Flambeau Flowage, which her father ran. She never lost her love of fishing. In the morning she’d fish off the dock at the family cabin in her housecoat. Pudge graduated from Ladysmith High School. She, her sisters, and friends lived in an apartment in Ladysmith during her high school years.
Pudge married LeRoy Thomas Lamoureux on June 23, 1951 at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith, WI. They lived in a variety of places, including Rhinelander, Eau Claire (1965-2013), and Altoona. She lamented about having an Altoona address, since her heart never left their home, and extended family, in Eau Claire on Jupiter Avenue. Pudge and LeRoy were members of St. Olaf Catholic Church since 1965. Pudge worked in retail at JC Penney’s from 1968 until leaving to care for LeRoy in 2002. The care she provided to him for over 12 years and the special complexity, and yet simplicity, their relationship took on was nothing short of amazing. Some might even say it was “fantastic.”
Pudge and LeRoy were huge fans of high school sports, the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. LeRoy and Pudge attended most North High baseball, basketball, and football games. She was inducted into the North High Booster Club’s Husky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, kids, and grandkids at the lake, and wanted to be anywhere her extended family and friends where gathering.
She kept herself, her kids, and their dolls well-dressed, using just her sewing machine while she worked at JCP. And she always looked sharp. If you sought out her fashion advice at Penney’s you always left there looking great. She always said “Remember, some things look better on you than on a hanger.” And shopping: the Thursday before deer hunting opener was a long running tradition and about the only day René shopped. Black Friday shopping will never be the same for the Russell girls and Nick. And we’ll all miss the Christmas cookies that she’d make before Thanksgiving, but then she’d tell us we couldn’t eat until Christmas…then she’d always have leftover cookies until about Easter. And hey, who’s making the Yulekaga now.
Pudge is survived by her four children, Kathi (John) Russell of Middleton, WI, Tom (Marian) Lamoureux of Waukesha, WI, James (Andrea Avery) Lamoureux of Eden Prairie, and René (Bob) Ippolite of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Nicole and Michelle Russell, Mike, Sam and Will Lamoureux, and Nick Lamoureux. She is further survived by her three sisters, Elaine Wegener and Marlene (LeRoy “Bubby”) Smrstick, both of Ladysmith, and Deloris (Jerry) Smrstick of Lindstrom; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and lifelong dance partner LeRoy, and her parents.
Whenever you see daisies or polka dots, think of Pudge!
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Prayer Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
