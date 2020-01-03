Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn I. Anderson, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband George and son Robert. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Georgeann and Larry Dunston; daughter-in-law Lora Anderson, granddaughter Brianna Anderson, grandsons Bryce Anderson, Nate Dunston and his wife Christine, great grandchildren Bentley and Willow Dunston. Evelyn was born and raised in Washburn, WI. She worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Fort McCoy before becoming childcare provider extraordinaire to several families in Eau Claire. She was devoted to the children in her care.
A private family celebration of Evelyn’s life is planned. Memorials, if so desired, may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire assisted the family. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.