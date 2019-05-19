Evelyn Bergum

Evelyn H. Bergum, 85, passed away Tuesday evening, May 14, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Evelyn was born on July 26, 1933 in Eau Claire, WI to Emil and Myrtle (Kunz) Burger. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1952. She married Gordon Bergum on June 27, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA.
Evelyn was a long-time member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, old time dancing, and volunteering at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Lynda (Jeff) Langan of Austin, MN and Lorie Bergum of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Ryan and Kristen Langan of Austin, MN; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gordon; her parents; step-father, Ernest Tarbox; brother, Gene (June) Burger; and sister, Carol (Duane) Urness.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3715 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service.
Evelyn will be deeply missed by family and friends.
