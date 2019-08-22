Evelyn L. Berndt, 91 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Heritage Memory Care.
Evelyn was born on April 12, 1928 to Alfred and Albina Peterson. She was the oldest of four girls. As a young girl she learned quickly to cook and sew. As a teenager she was very ambitious, getting her own job and apartment and also graduated from Eau Claire Senior Highschool in 1946. In 1946, after the war, Evelyn met Ken. She made a special sundae for him at Russell Dairy Bar. It was love at first bite. They married on July 4, 1946 and lived a wonderful life together for 49 years. Together they had one daughter, Sharon.
Evelyn continued working at Sears Roebuck, then followed a career at UWEC working in purchasing. She retired at 62 to follow her and Ken’s dreams of travel, entertaining, motor homing, fishing, friends, and family. In her spare time, she was a wonderful seamstress, homemaker, loving wife and mother. After Ken’s death in 1995, Evelyn continued to travel, sew, and enjoy many old and new friends. She has resided at Heritage Memory Care for the last three years.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Sharon Utegaard; special cousin Gene Wilcom; sister-in-law Blanche Berndt; nephew Reed (Catherine) Berndt; brother-in-law Stanley Aubert; and several wonderful friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Berndt, parents Alfred and Albina Peterson, sisters: Dorothy, Loretta and Donna, and brother-in-law James Berndt; and in-laws Arnold and Merle Berndt.
Memorials should be made out to Shriners Healthcare for Children-Twin Cities, 2025 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
A Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.