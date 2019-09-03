Evelyn Burgraff

Evelyn L. Burgraff, 92, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, Aug. 31 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
She was born Feb. 24, 1927 in Washington, Iowa to Arthur and Edna (Orendorff) Taylor. As a child, Evelyn moved with her family to Superior, where she attended school. She also graduated summa cum laude from Iowa Wesleyan University.
On April 22, 1945, Evelyn married Henry Phillip “Hank” Burgraff Jr. in Oklahoma. They moved to Wayland, Iowa, where they raised their family on a small farm and attended Sugar Creek Mennonite Church. They later moved to Mount Pleasant and then Menomonie.
Evelyn taught high school in Mount Pleasant, Colfax and Menomonie and served on the Menomonie School Board. She was also co-owner of Burgraff Construction for many years.
She was a classical pianist and she enjoyed reading, writing, and playing softball. Evelyn especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Sue Davies of Ankeny, Iowa, Steve (Kathy) and Ken (Linda) of Menomonie and Chris (Jerry) Schmidt of West Bend. She was the proud grandmother of over 80 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was also survived by a brother, John Taylor, and a sister, Marianne Koser, as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna Taylor; two sisters, Elaine Koski and Jane Stoneburner; a son, Phillip Burgraff; and a daughter, Barbara Dickens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery in Wayland, Iowa on Saturday.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.