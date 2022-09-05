Evelyn J. “Dohms” Hintzman, age 85 of Menomonie passed Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home.
Evelyn was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on July 23, 1937, to Simon and Esther Tweet. In 1958, she married Kenneth Dohms. They had two sons, LaMoine and Dale. In 1979, she married James M. Hintzman, who had five children.
She is survived by her sons LaMoine (Julie) Dohms of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Dale (LuAnn) Dohms of Menomonie and two sisters Ardis Jaquish of Eau Claire, and Beverly Stalmer of Ely, Minnesota, and a brother, Roger (Audrey) Tweet of Mondovi; sisters-in-law, Beverly and Lois Dohms, both of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Bridget (Corey) Balts, Brandon (Amanda) Dohms, both of Eau Claire, Cooper Dohms (Christina Mancl) of Menomonie, and Cora (Charles III) Meyer of Baldwin; five great grandchildren, Brynn, Cailyn, and Carson Balts, Colton and Parker Dohms, all of Eau Claire; as well as 4 step children and numerous step grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Dohms in 1973, husband James M. Hintzman in 2017; stepson Joel Hintzman, brothers-in-law Darrel and Douglas Dohms, Ken Blad, Duane Stalmer; sisters-in-law Avis Blad and Mabel Dohms.
Since Evelyn had a strong love for all children, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Christ Lutheran Church designated for “The Spot” after school program or The Boys & Girls Club (BCG) of the Greater Chippewa Valley Menomonie Center.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Cheryl Matthews officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.