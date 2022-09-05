Evelyn J. “Dohms” Hintzman, age 85 of Menomonie passed Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home.

Evelyn was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on July 23, 1937, to Simon and Esther Tweet. In 1958, she married Kenneth Dohms. They had two sons, LaMoine and Dale. In 1979, she married James M. Hintzman, who had five children.

