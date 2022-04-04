Evelyn Marie Iverson, 86, of Chetek, passed away at home on April 1, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Evelyn was born on September 27, 1935, in Iola, Wisconsin the daughter of Marie and Oscar Loberg.
Evelyn is survived and will be greatly missed by her children Lori (Howard) Moe, Lynn (Steve) Jenkins, David (Carolyn) Iverson, and Kara (Mark) Rogers, grandchildren Amy (Brian) Adams, Kristin (Scott) McLavy, Caryn (Chad) Bruley, Nicholas (Amy) Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins, Leah (Marc) Konopacki, Matthew (Marissa) Iverson, Sarah (Jordan) Grabow, Jacob Rogers, Grace Rogers, Luke Rogers and great-grandchildren Mari, Brooklynn, Drew, Chase, Natalie, Abigail, Tapainga, Lauren, Finn, Jillian, Samuel, Elias, Hannah, and Benjamin. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Iverson, parents Oscar and Marie Loberg, brother Morris, sisters Myrtleand Gladys, and other close family and friends.
Evelyn is remembered by many for her unwavering faith, grace, dignity, quiet strength, and her sense of humor. Her kindness and compassion for family and friends is evident to all. As a pastor’s wife she developed meaningful relationships with many members of each congregation. She had a knack for conversation and genuinely cared about loved ones and was able to maintain those friendships over the decades despite distance and time.
She delighted at each addition to the family, especially new babies. She spent time preparing for these little ones by making handmade blankets. Evelyn showed her love for her family by passing down her joy for travel, The Lake, reading, puzzles, games, cards, and cooking, especially traditional Norwegian favorites learned by all generations. She loved entertaining large family gatherings, particularly Thanksgiving. Every family member has their own unique memories with Evelyn that will keep her close.
The funeral service for Evelyn will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chetek Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Guy Redfield will officiate.
She will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin at a later date.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
