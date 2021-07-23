Evelyn Kilde, nee Hanson, a bright eyed, energetic farm girl, was born to Harold and Marie Hanson of Elk Mound on June 6, 1922. At age 16, she contracted rheumatic fever and was bedridden for a year. The doctors told Marie and Harold that Evelyn would never be strong enough to bear children and would lead a short, invalid's life. But they forgot to clear that with Evelyn, who recovered, attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, stole the heart of a young Lutheran seminarian from Eau Claire, raised three rambunctious children, became an avid health food nut, and cared often full time for grand nieces and nephews and her own grandchildren until she was well into her 80s.
Evelyn spent her last years at Glenhaven in Glenwood City, Wi, where she could often be heard laughing or singing sweetly to herself until she died, three weeks shy of her 98th birthday, on May 9, 2020. She is survived by her brother Herbert Hanson, sons David and Peter Kilde, daughter Lois Kilde, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at Barum Lutheran Church, Elk Mound, WI. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., Pr. Thomas Bryan presiding.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be designated to Glenhaven, Inc, 612 E Oak St., Glenwood City, WI 54013.