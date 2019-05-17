Evelyn Mousel

Evelyn Wanita Mousel (Harris), 85, died on May 15, 2019 at the American Lutheran Homes in Mondovi, WI. She resided at W1300 Pine Road, Eleva, WI.
She was born on November 19, 1933 to Wanita Jane (Tearman) Harris and Orvis B. Harris, in Hillsboro, WI. She married Robert H. Mousel Jr in August of 1952 and had two children a son, Alan (Jody) Mousel of Northfield, MN and a daughter, Julia (Dan) Werlein of Eleva, WI.
She has seven grandchildren, Melissa Crawford, Jennifer (Jake) Rombalski, Danette (Joe) Marten, Aaron (Amy) Mousel, Adam Mousel, Aimee Mousel and Alex Mousel. She also has twelve great-grandchildren; LaMarria Hawkins, Tahirah Crawford, Dylan Jochimsen, Carly Jochimsen, Blake Marten, Kolten Marten, Abigail Marten, Gabriel Rombalski, Gracie Rombalski, Jonah Rombalski, Carly Mousel and Walker Mousel. Another great-grand child is expected shortly.
Evelyn attended high school in Eau Claire, WI. In addition to raising two children, she was the secretary for the family business (Automotive Machine Works located in Eau Claire, WI) until 1988 when the business was sold. She enjoyed sewing, quilt making, gardening, baking and spending time with her family. She was active in the Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church praise team for several years. She was also a member of the Eleva, WI VFW auxiliary.
Evelyn is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Tucker (VA) and Hellen Pigg (IN). Also, several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters (Minnie Crawford, Margie Lawson, Charlotte Sties and Elvina Near) and four brothers (Earl Harris, Martin Leary, Merlin Harris and Robert Harris).
Memorial services will be held at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI on May 18, 2019 at 3 PM with a visitation starting at 1 PM, John Paul Dragseth will be officiating.
Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.