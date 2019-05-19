Evelyn Mueller

Evelyn H. Mueller, 88, of Fall Creek, WI passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Oakwood Hills Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Born November 4, 1930 at her family home in Fall Creek, Wisconsin, Evelyn was the youngest of 10 children born to the late Ernest and Amanda (Rosentrater) Zich.
She graduated from Fall Creek High School. She met and married Lesley R. Olson and they traveled while he was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Later they settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After Lesley’s death she returned to the Fall Creek area. She later met Herbert A. Mueller and they were married in 1988.
Evelyn enjoyed cooking, bird watching and traveling across the country with friends and family. Her family was everything to her and she enjoyed spending time with them. She lived life to the fullest and was loved by everyone who met her.
Evelyn is survived by her children; Debra L. (Randy) Uhlenhopp of Cedar Falls, IA, Donna J. Townsend of Rochester, MN, Dean L. Olson of Fall Creek, WI, grandchildren; Amanda (Kyle) Baker, Travis Uhlenhopp, Sara (Scott) Darrington, Schuyler (Kalie) Townsend, Jena (Adam) Kirckof, Jordon (Gina) Olson, Jessa Olson and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. Family and friends are encouraged to visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Fall Creek Cemetery.