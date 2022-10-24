Evelyn Alida Olson, age 99, of Osseo, WI passed away at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek, on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Evelyn was born March 19,1923 in Northfield WI, to Albert and Josephine (Olson) Steen. She was baptized and confirmed at South Beef River Lutheran Church. Evelyn attended grade school in a one room country school and graduated from Hixton High School in 1941.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.