Evelyn Alida Olson, age 99, of Osseo, WI passed away at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek, on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Evelyn was born March 19,1923 in Northfield WI, to Albert and Josephine (Olson) Steen. She was baptized and confirmed at South Beef River Lutheran Church. Evelyn attended grade school in a one room country school and graduated from Hixton High School in 1941.
On August 22, 1941 she married Ernest W. Olson. They made their home on a farm in Golden Valley near Osseo. All four of their children were born while they were on the farm and she enjoyed following their activities as they grew up. She was active in the church, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and being part of the Ladies Aid.
Ernie and Evelyn moved into Osseo where she worked at Bye’s Dress Shop for many years and then worked at the Norske Nook Restaurant making pies until she was 85. Evelyn was proud of her Norwegian heritage and one of her special talents was baking Norwegian goodies like sandbakkles, krumkaka and lefse. Her lefse was wonderful and she shared her recipe and the art of making lefse with many friends and relatives.
Reading, embroidery, word fine books were hobbies Evelyn enjoyed. She also loved her morning walks, especially walking through the park.
Surviving Evelyn are her four children, Sally Hagen of Tulsa Ok, Diane (Chuck) Bye of Hudson WI, Wayne (Connie) Olson of Chetek WI, and Lonnie (Kayo) Olson of Manchaca, TX; eight grandchildren, Sara (Mark) Lewandowski, Paul (Jani) Hagen, Chris Bye, Karyn Bye, Kjellrun (Luke) Olson, Hans (Leslie) Olson, Hilary (Joe) Johnson, and Stephanie (Charlie) Schwandt; 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ernest; son-in-law Ronald Hagen; brother and sister-in-law Floyd and Vi Steen;
Funeral services for Evelyn will be held Wednesday, October 26, at 11:00 a.m. at South Beef River Church, on Co. Rd. B south-east of Osseo WI. Pastor Terry Lorenz of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church will be officiating with burial immediately following the service at South Beef River Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a Visitation one hour before the service. A luncheon for a time of continued sharing and reflection will follow.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St. in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 597-3711.
