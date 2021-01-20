Evelyn “Evie” R.B. Steele, 82, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at her residence.
Evelyn was born June 8, 1938 in Big Falls, WI, the daughter of Roman and Viola (Nunden) Yoost.
During her lifetime, Evie was married to Joseph Bauer, Fred Gehl and then George Steele.
Evelyn worked at Gordy’s IGA in the deli department for many years. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Evelyn is survived by five sons, Harry (Patsy) Bauer of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Pam) Bauer of Eau Claire, John (Ann Knox) Bauer of Medford, Roger (Masi) Bauer of Las Vegas, NV and Robert (significant other, Pam) Bauer of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Carol Jean Bauer of Chippewa Falls and Sally (Michael) Likar of Salem, Conn.; step daughter, Sandra Bauer of Great Falls, MT; step daughters-in-law, Patricia of Black Eagle, MT and Eldoris Bauer of Menomonie; her twin brother, Emmrow Yoost of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Arline Hutchinson and Carol Trott both of Chippewa Falls and Ellen Hughes of Eau Claire; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her three husbands; two stepsons, Richard and Thomas Bauer; her parents; and three brothers-in-law, Pat Hutchinson, Byron Trott and Jim Hughes, Sr.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 25 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Monday, January 25 at the funeral home.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
