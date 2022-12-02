Evelyn C. Zawistowski, 91, of Eau Claire passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on December 18, 1930, in Stevens Point, WI, to Ben and Helen Golembieski.
They later moved to Chicago, IL, where she grew up and married Henry Zawistowski on November 26, 1949. When her children were born, she enjoyed being a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.
In 1970, they bought property and built a summer home on Nelson Lake in Hayward, WI, spending as much time there after they retired. She loved the lake, the outdoors and gardening. She was an avid crafter and her love of music was enhanced by a beautiful singing voice.
In 2002, they moved to Eau Claire and Evelyn spent the last 4½ years at Dove South Assisted Living in Eau Claire, enjoying the many activities, crafts, music entertainment and outings, including picnics and summer pontoon boat rides.
Evelyn touched many lives including the many friends and staff she made while at Dove.
She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her 2 children: Ken (Linda) Zawistowski and Judy (Jerry) Michalski; brother, Jerry Golembieski; nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Henry; her only grandchild, Andrea Zinn (Michalski); and brother, Ken Golembieski.
Prayers will be said at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, with Deacon Greg Powers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:40 a.m. until time of prayers. Burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.