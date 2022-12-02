Evelyn Zawistowski.jpg

Evelyn C. Zawistowski, 91, of Eau Claire passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on December 18, 1930, in Stevens Point, WI, to Ben and Helen Golembieski.

They later moved to Chicago, IL, where she grew up and married Henry Zawistowski on November 26, 1949. When her children were born, she enjoyed being a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.

Recommended for you