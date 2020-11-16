Everett Ev Eben Seeley, age 91, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Ev was born on April 20, 1929, the youngest of five children, to the late Lester and Lillian (Woodford) Seeley in Eau Claire. On May 14, 1949 he married his high school sweetheart, Doreen E. Johnson, at Hope Lutheran Church. After high school, he was employed by the L. G. Arnold Construction Company.
In 1948, Ev joined the Army National Guard. Later in 1950, he was employed by the Department of the Army as a full-time Military Technician. He served with the 32d (Red Arrow) Division on active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Ev retired at Madison, WI, his last duty station, in 1984 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 following a 36 year combined career of active Army and full-time National Guard service. He was a member of the American Legion, National Officers Association.
After retiring, Ev and Doreen moved from Sun Prairie to their home on Lake Pokegama in Chetek and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States. In 1995, due to health concerns, Ev and Doreen moved back to Eau Claire to be closer to their family. Their winters were spent enjoying the sunshine at their home in Mesa, AZ.
Ev enjoyed spending time at the lake fishing, boating, and making memories with his family and friends. Ev was an inventor as well as a very talented woodworker. Together with his sons, he designed and built both his lake house in Chetek and his home in Eau Claire.
Ev will be dearly missed by his family that survives him, including his beloved wife of 71 years, Doreen; children, Cheryl Sherri Looby of Lombard, IL, Keith, Mark (Jeanne) both of Madison, Randy (Cindy), Timothy (Jane) both of Eau Claire, Thomas of Chippewa Falls, and Brian of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Christopher, Erica (Shawn), Sara, Rebecca, Dana (Michael), Andrea (Nick), Gina, Ryan (Cassie), Amanda (Austin), Andrew, Elizabeth (Charlie), Christine and Katie (Ryan); great grandchildren, Dylan, Olivia, Brooklyn, Remi, Jack, Vivienne, Logan, Mason, Maddie, and Karstyn; sister-in-law, Sandra Knudtson of Chippewa Falls; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Floris, Keith, and Winton; sister, Emily Hickok; sisters-in-law, Beverly Green and Karen LaBarron; and great grandson, Aaron Kiddoo.
The Seeley family wishes to thank all the staff of St. Josephs Hospice for their wonderful care as well as caregivers, Heidi, Barb, Koreen, Sara, Sandy, Kathy, and Kayla.
Due to COVID-19, a private service of Christian Burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, WI with Military Honors. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Ev to either Hope Lutheran Church or St. Josephs Hospice.