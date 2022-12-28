Everett Loren Tillung-dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend-passed away peacefully at home in Eau Claire, WI on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Everett was born in 1935 to Iver and Alice Tillung in Rice Lake, WI where he graduated from high school. Everett served in the Army and the Army reserves as a cook. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Meritorious Service Medal. In addition, Everett worked at Red Owl, Handy Mart, and Kwik Café Coffee before retiring in 2003.
Everett was blessed with a loving family. Everett and Diane married on January 13, 1968. Their love lasted 54 years and was blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Everett was proud of his family and loved to share their successes with others.
Everett belonged to Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, W. He had a strong faith in God, and he loved to serve others. He was a culinary master and prepared meals at Peace Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge, Masonic Lodge, and Eau Claire Senior Center. Everett traveled on mission trips with Peace Lutheran to Ju’arez, Mexico in his later years where he was the crew’s chef while building houses for those in need. Everett was awarded the Jefferson Award for his service to others.
In his free time, Everett loved to sing, fish, and golf. His greatest talent was woodworking, and he shared his creations widely. He built a child-size workbench for his grandchildren where he taught all of them how to use a hammer. Everett was also passionate about running the Buckshot Run for many years.
Everett loved his family dearly and will truly be missed. Everett is survived by his wife, Diane Tillung, three children, daughter: Tami Pederson of Green Bay, WI, son: Steve Johnson of Hixton, WI (Teresa), and son: Todd Tillung (Wendi) of Eau Claire, WI; two brothers, Irving (Audrey) and Jerry Tillung, both from Chetek, WI; grandchildren Jonathan, Jessica, Kayla, Sidney, Dylan, Trevor, and Gabrielle; great grandchildren Alexander and Stevie. He has joined his daughter Stacey Brunson and grandson Alexander Brunson in Heaven.
In his memory, donations can be made to his memorial fund, which will support future Peace Lutheran Church Mission Trips.
Everett’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice of Eau Claire for their compassion and support, specifically Meg, Pastor Carl, and Cassie. You helped us make Everett’s passing peaceful and comfortable and we cannot thank you enough.
Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI, 54701 with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. There will be no visitation time on Friday at the church prior to the service.