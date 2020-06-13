Evolet “Evie” Leigh Donicht, age 1, passed away due to complications from a congenital heart defect on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Children’s Minnesota Hospitals in Minneapolis.
She was born on April 12, 2019 in Rochester, Minnesota to Jared and Jessica (Turchany) Donicht.
Evie was born with a fighting spirit. With all that life sent her way, a beautiful smile never left her face. Evie had a lot of sass and could always light up the room. She would play opossum during her physical therapy and had a strong side eye for the medical staff. It seemed they forgot Evie liked to do things in her own time. She had a heart for music and loved to participate in musical therapy. Evie and her family have been blessed with an amazing family of heart warriors over the past year. Now, Evie is completely free from the nose canula, wires and all restrictions.
Evie is survived by her parents; Jared and Jessica, brother Huxton, grandparents; Thomas and Rene Turchany, Ed Donicht and Rita Donicht, great grandma; Jean Bosshart as well as aunts and uncles; Shanna (Joel) Turchany Stevens, Tiffany (Trent) Turchany Johnson, Raqual (Greg) Knops, Linda (Bob) Mason, Cheryl (Kurt) Holzmer and many cousins and heart warrior besties.
She is preceded in death by her great grandparents Eunice and Leonard Donicht, and Ruth and James Haag, William Bosshart, Andrew and Vera Turchany.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Chaplain Chris Lillehei officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Children’s Heart Foundation or Ronald McDonald House Minneapolis would be appreciated.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
