Ewald A. Messerschmidt, age 92 of Fall Creek, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 18, 2022; his devoted wife of almost 60 years and his four children were at his side.
He grew up on the family farm, attended school/church in the area, and was drafted to the Marines where he served proudly. Upon returning home, he was employed at Uniroyal Tire Plant. Over the years he also worked as a custodian/handyman at various businesses, retiring from Chippewa Valley Technical School in 2007. He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church rural Fall Creek. Ewald was a friendly man and often spoke honestly, sharing his opinion. He had a strong work ethic, and built the family home. He enjoyed helping on the farm, spending time outdoors, working with wood, tending the garden, doing projects with his kids, and hunting deer. He took great pride in what he could accomplish with his hands, yet even more, he loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Gladys; children Janice, John (Jennifer), Thomas, and Beth (Tad) Weigand; grandchildren Ethan (Abby), Ellie, Erin, Andrew, Oliver, and Anna; sister Laura Thalacker; sisters-in-law Joan Messerschmidt, Roberta Cota, and Mary Anne Shafer; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma; brothers Paul and Arthur; and brothers-in-law Oliver Cota, Jr. and Gerald Thalacker.
Funeral service is at noon on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 Co Rd JJ, Fall Creek, with visitation starting at 10:00; Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Burial at St. John Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church or Augusta Health and Rehabilitation activities department.