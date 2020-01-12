Faith Esser

Faith Ellen (Duxbury) Esser, 64, of Altoona, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice Care.
Faith was born March 9, 1955 in Black River Falls, WI to James and Betty (Mitskogen) Duxbury.
She was a 1973 graduate of Whitehall Memorial High School in Whitehall, WI. She then went on to further her education at UW- Stout and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in 1976 with a Major in Early Childhood Development, and a minor in Art, and then received a double Master’s Degree in Professional Development from UW-Eau Claire and Education from UW-La Crosse.
On September 24, 1977 she married Daniel Esser and they later divorced. She taught primarily 4th grade from 1981 to 2011 at Lincoln Elementary School in Merrillan, WI and retired from there in 2011.
Faith enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished painter. She enjoyed music, especially attending the Tuesday Night Blues concerts in Owen Park with her friend Angie. She shared her talents of gardening by creating and designing a memory garden at Lincoln Elementary in Merrillan in honor of former faculty.
She is survived by her parents, James and Betty Duxbury of Hixton, sisters, Jo Ann Fuerbringer of Eau Claire, Betsy Duxbury of Milwaukee, niece and nephew: Kirsten (Thomas) Wagner of Eau Claire, Brent (Celeste) Fuerbringer of La Crosse, great nephews and niece, Grant, Landon and Theodore Wagner and Mira Fuerbringer; and special friend, Glen Page of Omaha, NE.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Her family would like to send a special thank you to the Dunlap Cancer Center, 5th floor nursing, chaplains and physicians at Mayo Health System – Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Hospice staff and Grace Lutheran Communities – Prairie Point staff for their compassionate care.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, WI. Memorial donations in honor of Faith can be designated to: Albert and Judith Dunlap Cancer Center – Mayo Clinic Health Center- 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, WI 54703, Lincoln Elementary School Memory Garden, 207 E. Pearl St., Merrillan, WI 54754 or the Skyline Golf Course, 612 N. 11th St., Black River Falls, WI 54615.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service -Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at chippewavalleycremation.clickforward.com