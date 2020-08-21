Faye Ellen (Van Brunt) La Pean of Menomonie, WI died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Faye was born July 30, 1927, in Durand, WI and was the second child and only daughter of Cyrus and Blanche (Fox) Van Brunt.
Over the years, Faye taught accordion lessons in Durand and played piano and the organ for her own enjoyment. She also was an avid reader and she and Tom enjoyed traveling.
Faye married Thomas Jay La Pean on June 30, 1945, in Durand and was bookkeeper for LaPean Implement, Inc from 1956 through 1992. She was a member of Eastern Star for many years. She and Tom had four children: Mary E. (Eugene) Lemke of Menomonie, Tom (Kathleen) La Pean of Gordon, WI, Greg (Amy) La Pean of Menomonie and William A. La Pean.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Fern Van Brunt; her son, William A. La Pean; and her husband, Tom La Pean. Faye enjoyed her six grandchildren, Pam (Jeff) Wildner, Trisha (Joe) Swanepoel, Sena (Seth) Spofford, Katie (Joe) Kersten, Alan (Melanie) La Pean, Michael La Pean; and her 12 great-grandchildren. She did miss her many friends who passed away before her and appreciated the few who tended to her in her later years. The family thanks you for your kindness to her.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Durand, WI, with a burial service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper WI (in Eau Claire) or the Plymouth United Church of Christ (in Eau Claire) would be greatly appreciated.
