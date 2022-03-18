Faye A. Leiter, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
She was born July 5, 1936, in Wales, ND to Theodore and Aurelia (Metzger) Uhrich, one of three children.
Faye resided in Grand Forks, ND for several years while married to Howard Olson. She moved to Menomonie in 1976 with her husband Robert Leiter. Faye retired from Williamson Music in Menomonie. She spent 27 happy years with Allen Fisher in Menomonie.
Faye is survived by her four children, Lynette Lunde (Steve Burke) of Grand Forks ND, Leisha Peloquin (David) of Coon Rapids MN, Patti Britton (Barry) of Spring Valley WI and Mardy Leiter (Kelly) of Menomonie WI. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Leiter in 1980; Allen Fisher in 2007; her brothers, Murray Uhrich and Pat Uhrich; and her daughter Jenelle Olson.
Faye’s family would like to give a special thank you to The Neighbors of Dunn County for their compassionate care of Faye.
There will be a Celebration of Fay’s Life from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be in Lower Weston Cemetery in the Town of Weston, Dunn Co. WI at a later date.