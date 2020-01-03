Faylene “Fay” D. Mueller, 77, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Todd Iverson officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Faylene Diania Christensen was born on September 16, 1942 in Colfax, Wisconsin, the daughter of Christ and Nora (nee Glunn) Christensen. She had been employed with the Visiting Nurses Association in Milwaukee for over thirty years. On October 9, 2016 she married William Ulm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Willie preceded her in death on July 21, 2017. Faylene enjoyed traveling, especially her casino trips with Maxine. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Faylene is survived by her children, Michelle (Donald Frentzel) Mueller of Watertown and Christopher (Michele) Mueller of Eau Claire; step-children, Bill (Jennine Eichel) Ulm and Dave (Judy) Ulm; step-daughter-in-law, Deidra Ulm; grandchildren, Hallie Mueller, Lindsey Mueller, Andrew Mueller, Ryan (Marli) Kerr, Samantha (Cameron) Field and Bobbi Jo (Francisco) Trujillo-Zubke; step-grandchildren, Mollie Ulm, Eric (Alicia) Ulm, Tanya Ulm, Aimee (Joshua) Jensen, Kristina (committed to Jon VandeBerg) Ulm, Quentin (Kayla) Ulm and Kirsten Ulm; great-grandchildren, Ethan Trujillo, Jonathan Trujillo, Noah Trujillo, Brooklyn Kerr and Harper Field; step-great-grandchildren, Anastasia Jensen, Moriah Jensen, Judah Jensen, Charlie Ulm, Addison Ulm and Carter Anderson; sister, Janice Larson of Elk Mound as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was further preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joyce (John) Barr and Mary (Joe) LoCigno; grandson, Zachary Mueller; great-grandson, Elijah Trujillo and step-son, Brian Ulm.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Lake Country Health Services in Oconomowoc and Aurora Medical Center in Summit for their excellent care.