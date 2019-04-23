Fayth Przybilla

INDEPENDENCE– Fayth E. Przybilla, 69, of Independence, died Sunday April 21, 2019, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Fay was born April 28, 1949, in Whitehall, to Cadet and Beverly Ann (Gilbertson) Kumferman. She married Albert W. Przybilla December 14, 1975, at Independence Lutheran Church.
Fay was a very loving mother and grandmother. She loved to be with her family and cook for them. She was an avid flower gardener, she was a “Birds and Bloom” lady.
She worked at Cytec, now known as Solvay in Winona for many years. She was a member of Independence Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was active in Ladies Aid and Church Council.
Fay always put others before herself.
Fay is survived by her husband, Albert of Independence; three children, Ken Przybilla of Independence, Katina (financé, Seger Soper) Przybilla of Arcadia and Travis Przybilla of Arcadia; brother, David (Shari Ekstorm) Kumferman of Frontenac, Minn.; sister, Charmaine Kumferman of Whitehall; three grandchildren, Alex Haines of Arcadia, Kiley Przybilla of Independence and Zane Soper of Arcadia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Przybilla; two sisters, Sherry Bever and Lenora Kumferman; brother, Kenneth Kumferman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Independence Lutheran Church, Independence, with Rev. Paul Tobiason officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, rural Independence.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
