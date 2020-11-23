Fern Elizabeth Bautch, 90, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, surrounded by family, at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Fern was born on May 6, 1930 in the town of Montana, the daughter of Jacob and Margaret (Fritschler) Ammann.
The farm girl from Waumandee met her future husband Clifford Bautch at Midway Dance Hall in Independence, Wis., where they enjoyed many nights dancing. They were married May 5, 1951 and farmed outside Whitehall for many years where they raised turkeys, pigs, dairy cows and seven children. Fern also worked at Arcadia Fryers/Golden Plump in Arcadia for 29 years.
She was a hard worker, devoting her life to family, homemaking, fishing, and gardening. She truly enjoyed cooking for her Bautch deer camp hunters and fishing with Clifford, where she often caught the biggest fish. If you were fortunate to visit with her, she often asked if you had been out hunting or fishing. She often served large Sunday meals to family and friends and could be found every year helping out in the kitchen at the St. John’s Fall Festival. Her apple pies, sugar and molasses cookies, home canned goods (especially the peaches and pickles), roasted and fried chicken and a whole bunch of other delicious food are all fondly remembered by family and friends. Fern always exhibited great effort in helping others and always made the best of what she had.
Fern is survived by six of her seven children, Linda (Tony) Skroch of Whitehall, Susan (Andrew) Much of Eau Claire, Gary (Vicky) Bautch of Strum, Mark (Susie) Bautch of Grand Junction, Colo., Maggie (Mike) Rebarchek of Independence, Brad (Shannon) Bautch of Whitehall; 13 beloved grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Kim, Angie, Nathan, Julie, John, Marybeth, Paul, Erica, Mitch, Baily, Lucas, Ivy and Alisha; 17 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Margaret Ammann; husband, Clifford Bautch; brothers, Elmer and Lester Ammann; son, Jeff Bautch and one beloved grand-dog, Bear.
A special thank you to the loving, compassionate staff at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center where Mom felt their extra love and care daily.
A private burial will be held at Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall at a later date. A Celebration of Life is being planned for May 2021.
