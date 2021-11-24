Fern I. Brunstad, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Fern was born February 5, 1932, in Eau Claire to Alfred and Velna (Trader) Gessner.
On August 23, 1952, she married Loyd A. Brunstad at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Fern worked at the phone company when she met Loyd. While raising seven children, she found time for gardening, canning, sewing, leading 4-H groups and was active in the Methodist Women’s Club and Eastern Star. Later, Fern enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, creating quilts, bowling and traveling.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Jeanette) Brunstad of Chippewa Falls; daughters, Barb (Ron) Newton of Centreville, Virginia, Debi (Bob) Prueher of Wausau, Sandi (Henry) Peterson of Hillsboro; sons-in-law, Tom Pickerign of Eau Claire, and Bret King of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Beth Vagle of Brainard, Minnesota; her 19 grandchildren, Zach, Matt and Bethany, Cassie and Andy, Luke and Ali, James, Turner, Ben and Joyce, Chris, Emily and Joey, Rachel, Phil, Nick, Abbie and Becca; her 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Colleen Schwegman and Amelia Jaent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd; daughters Tammy Pickerign and Laura King: son, John Brunstad; grandson Colton Evans; and brother, James Gessner.