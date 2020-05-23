Floral Ann Jones, 74, of rural Fairchild, passed away Thursday afternoon May 21, 2020, surrounded and comforted by her loving family.
Flora Ann Jones was born May 27, 1945, in Detroit, MI, to William and Irene (Gilpen) Thompson. She was raise in Highland Park, MI, until her family moved to Chicago. As an adult Ann continued to live in the Chicago area and it was also there that she raised her own 3 children.
Ann was united in marriage to Donald Jones on June 14, 1985, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Berwyn, IL. Together with her children they continued to live in Illinois until moving to Fairchild in 1988. They first lived in the village of Fairchild until moving to their current home in Fairchild Township.
Ann held various jobs before moving to Fairchild, and after that was trained as a certified nursing assistant and worked predominately as a private in home care giver. It was Ann’s nature to want to help others and this profession suited her well and gave her great satisfaction.
Ann’s family was her everything and with her abundant love for others she also turned her friends into family, all who will dearly miss her.
She leaves to mourn her passing but more blessed to have had her in their lives, Don her loving and devoted husband for nearly 35 years; 2 sons, Dennis and Sara (Wampole) Schenn of Fairchild, John and Chris Schenn of Osseo; 13 grandchildren, Nicole, Nolan, Cory, Amber, Leta, Mandy, Krissa, Thomas, Deanna, Jessica, Josh, Jacob and Jerred; 21 great grandchildren; bonus daughter Marita Diaz; brother, Paul Douglas of California; sister Jacklyn and Mark Anderson of Fairchild; special friends, Linda Flick and Vickie Anger both of Fairchild; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Irene Thompson; daughter Deborah Schenn Nolan who passed away on Oct. 5, 2007; brother Dan Gurney; mother and father-in-law, Josephine and Frank D’Andrea; and sister-in-law Judy Knuth.
A visitation will be held Wed. May 27, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where All CDC guidelines, precautions and social distancing will be followed during the visitation.
