Florence Eberhardt, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born in Whitehall on December 13, 1929, to Benton and Louisa (Nelson) Paulson.
She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1947. On September 22, 1950, Florence married Donald R. Eberhardt, at Evanger Lutheran Church in the Town of Dover, Buffalo County. Donald died in 1988.
She worked for Luther Hospital Pharmacy and the Eau Claire school district until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Moose Lodge and Saving Grace Lutheran Church. Florence enjoyed traveling and dancing.
Survivors include two sons, Robert (Pam) Eberhardt of Eau Claire and David (Janet) Eberhardt of Colfax; two daughters, Lois (Gary) Burchett of Colfax and Susan Eberhart (Norm) of Eau Claire; nine granddaughters, Katie, Betsy, Amy, Alicia, Melissa, Megan, Molly, Kristi and Heidi; and two grandsons, Bradley and Robert; 27 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Beverly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; four sisters, Borgild Paulson, Margit (Gordon) Loomis, Beatrice (Kenneth) Gilman and Alice (Clarence) Johnson and a brother, John (June) Paulson.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center in Eau Claire with Pastor Dan Doran officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm, on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated by the family at a later date.