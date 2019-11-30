Florence Fenney

Florence (Perry) Fenney, 87, of Slidell, LA, and formerly of Sterling, IL and Eau Claire, WI, died November 16, 2019, in Slidell, LA. Florence was born 1932, in Eau Claire, one of 13 children of Lawrence and Helen Perry. Florence enjoyed gardening, casino trips, her church and visiting with friends and family. Florence is survived by her 4 children Ron Harper, Nita (Harper) Simnick, Julie Fenney, and Lee Fenney and 7 grandchildren. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Fenney. To honor Florence’s wishes, there will be a private family ceremony after her cremation.
