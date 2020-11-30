Florence Eileen Fregine, age 82, of Menomonie, WI went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 26th, 2020. Florence, the middle of twelve children was born in Flasher, ND on February 11th, 1938 to Carl and Louise (Wilson) Meyer.
Raised on a farm in rural North Dakota, she attended a one room country school for her elementary years of education. Florence attended North-Western Lutheran Academy in Mobridge, South Dakota, a boarding school, for her high school years. After attending one semester of college in New Ulm, MN, she then decided college wasn’t for her.
Florence’s sister, Doris Klatt invited her to Menomonie where she then found work at Sana-Dairy’s. While teaching Sunday School at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Florence met David. After dating for roughly eight months, Florence had moved back to Flasher, ND. After many love letters, David eventually convinced Florence to marry him. They got married on a very cold day on 11-29-1957 in Flasher North Dakota.
They came back to Menomonie and started their lives together on an old farm just North of Menomonie. Florence was a strong independent farmers wife, who had the ability to take on many challenges. Along, with raising their 7 children. Florence took on many tasks, from barn & house chores and making time for the things she loved. She loved to bake, watch her birds and garden. Florence’s biggest goal in life was to teach her grandchildren how to be strong, caring, independent and hard-working individuals.
She was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was very active within the church, along with the Ideal 4-H Club/Homemakers.
She passed away at home with David and family by her side listening to her favorite hymn.
Florence leaves behind David, her husband of 63 years, children; Susan (Scott) Sebion, Daniel (Christy) Fregine, Renee (Mike) Stockowitz, Connie (Tom) Steinmetz, Craig (Kayla) Fregine, Debbie (James) Jackson, Alan (Charli) Fregine, 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; siblings Doris, Herman, Henry, Bob, Arnie, Lori and cousin Mary Jane. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Walter, Marjorie, Jim, Ray and Carol, and her grandchildren Ryan and Caitlyn.
Private services for Florence will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Monday November 30th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. Services will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
