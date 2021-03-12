Florence Elaine (Hinterberg) Iverson, 93 years old, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born February 19, 1928 to Paul and Rosa (Leuthold) Hinterberg. She resided in the Town of Union, Eau Claire Wisconsin all of her life except for the last two months when she was a resident of Heritage Assisted Living Facility. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1946 and met the love of her life Milton Iverson when he offered to give her rides to and home from work. They got married November 20, 1948 during deer hunting season, an anniversary which earned her several nice anniversary gifts from her husband! Their only child, Kay Marie, was born in November of 1949 and passed away three days after her birth, an event of great sadness for both of them.
She worked at National Presto for 10 years and at the First National Bank, now US Bank, for 32 years. She was a member of the Eau Claire Women’s Business Club, receiving 26 awards for 25 years of perfect attendance and was voted Eau Claire Business Woman of the Year in 1975. She was a league bowler at Wagner Lanes and bowled in several state and national tournaments. Her other hobbies included golfing, playing Bingo and Cribbage, going to the casino where she had a lucky streak. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and volunteered at the Town of Union during elections. She was pretty much game for anything and a lived a fun adventurous life traveling to see her relatives in California, going to Hawaii with her sister and again with her sister in laws, many trips to Las Vegas, trips to Alaska, fishing with her husband and friends in Canada, and traveling to Switzerland with her mother and two sisters, Ida and Marilyn. In 1960 Milt and Floss decided to buy some lake-shore land with Milt’s sister Joyce and her husband Ernie Delegard. After searching for lake-shore lots not too far from Eau Claire they decided to buy a lot on Red Cedar Lake in Birchwood. They built a summer cottage in a couple of weekends along with the help of the Iverson family. This became the site of lots of fun for them, their friends and family including Milt’s fellow salesmen for Ed Phillips Liquor, Flossie’s cousin LaVonne, her husband Julian Paulson and girls Lynn and Julie, their friends Vi and Jerry Turner, Date and Lois Wilkie, and numerous relatives from both sides of the family.
Florence is survived by her sister Ida currently of Eau Claire; her brother-in-law, James (Connie) Iverson of Eau Claire; her sister-in-law, Agnes Iverson of Eau Claire, and 34 nieces and nephews along with their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; their daughter, Kay Marie; her parents, Paul and Rosa Hinterberg; her brother, Arthur Hinterberg, and her sister, Marilyn Roorda.
The Hinterberg side of her family called her Florence and all the Iversons called her our Flossie. She was a loving supportive member of our family, willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She will be sadly missed by SO many. The family would like to thank Hulke Funeral Home, Pastor Cherie at Chapel Heights Methodist Church, and the staff at Heritage Assisted Living for all of their care, help and guidance during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to Chapel Heights Methodist Church or Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Chapel Heights UMC. Committal Service will take place at Lakeview cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.