Florence Joles, 90, of Chippewa Falls, WI, formerly of Luck, WI, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at the Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, WI.
She was born on April 24, 1929 in Wilmington, DL to Paul and Gladys Olendusky. Flo and Ike met and married in Delaware on February 11, 1946 and then made their home in the town of Hallie. They spent 70 years, until Ike’s passing, accomplishing a lifetime of memories. They raised two sons, Paul and Jack.
Ike and Flo learned how to square dance and began teaching dancing in their home in Hallie. They soon became Club Leaders and traveled all over teaching and calling square dancing.
They moved to Frederic, WI in 1965 to co-manage Whispering Pines United Methodist Church Camp. After leaving Whispering Pines, Flo finished her working carrier as a teller at the Frederic Bank. When Ike’s health began to fail, they returned to Chippewa Falls.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband Isaac, and her parents. She is survived by her sisters: Anna Gralewski and Phyllis Thorton; sons: Paul (Mary) of Pardeeville and Jack (Vicky) of Chippewa Falls; eight grandchildren: Chris (Alyssa), Jon (Jessi), Troy (Rachael), Chad, Sara (Daniel) Kuhfuss, Josh (Meta), Ian (Amber) and Kimberly; 10 great-grandchildren: Hazel, Lilly, Asa, Henry, Keiran, Levi, Jaydin, Jerney, Vivian, Cynthia.
Our hearts are hollow now, we will miss her dearly but we are solid in our faith that God will be with us. Her love and devotion will survive. If we could sum up our mother’s life it can be found in Corinthians 13:13. And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
Flo’s family would like to thank The Rutledge Home and Mayo Hospice for mom’s loving care.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lake Hallie United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Don Drollinger officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10 A.M. until the time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.