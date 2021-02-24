Florence I. Knudtson, age 87, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Florence was born on September 16, 1933 to the late Ignatz and Julia (Symicek) Rombalski in Strum, WI. On November 22, 1954 she married Arthur Knudtson. Florence worked at the Roadstar Motel, did private housekeeping, and then worked at Sacred Heart Hospital until her retirement.
She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, fishing and gardening. Her passion for life and love of family was demonstrated by her generous heart, open door, and food and treats for all who visited.
Florence is survived by her husband of 66 years, Arthur; daughters, Beverly (Robert) Rasmussen and Kathryn (Troy) Patrow, both of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Shannon, Kelly, Cari, Dawn and Thomas; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Andrew, Frank and Bernard Rombalski; sisters, Anna Onstad and Sr. Rosemary Rombalski; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her children, Jerry, Steven and Janet; and four brothers.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to HSHS St. Joseph’s Center for Wound Care at https://giving.hshs.org/sjcf/Donate (indicate Center for Wound Care in the comment section).
To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. We also encourage you to send card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Florence. Send the card to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).