Florence L. Korn, 94, of Altoona, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Florence Leona Korn, daughter of Emil and Margaret (Kersten) Henning, was born May 20, 1927 in St. Paul, Ramsey County, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, and attended Pine View Country School in Ludington. She married James Stubbe on May 26, 1945 in Eau Claire. The couple divorced in 1967. She married Neil Korn on October 19, 1969. They were divorced in 1989.
Florence lived most of her life in the Eau Claire area. She worked a variety of jobs, many involving retail sales. She enjoyed attending and holding garage sales. She loved to dance and play the accordion, often entertaining the elderly. Florence liked to travel, visiting many states in America and Singapore and Australia. She especially liked the train ride across Australia.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Karen) Stubbe of Covington, Louisiana, and Dic Stubbe of Thorne Bay, Alaska, two grandsons, Justin (Elise) Stubbe of San Antonio, Texas, and Kyle (Emily) Stubbe of Plano, Texas, and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Corinne, Otto and Benjamin.
She is also survived by three sisters, Alice (Tony) Monpas of Eau Claire, Elmira “Mike” (Vernon) Aiken, and Ann Thomas of Fall Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first spouse James in 1989, brother, Frank “Butch” in 1961, and sister, Josephine O’Brien in 2012.
A Celebration of Florence’s Life will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Burial was in the Ludington Annex Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made to the charity of your choice.
We would like to thank the staff at Grace Edgewood of Altoona and St. Joseph’s Hospice of Chippewa Falls for their care of Florence.