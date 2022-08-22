Florence L. Korn, 94, of Altoona, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Florence Leona Korn, daughter of Emil and Margaret (Kersten) Henning, was born May 20, 1927 in St. Paul, Ramsey County, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, and attended Pine View Country School in Ludington. She married James Stubbe on May 26, 1945 in Eau Claire. The couple divorced in 1967. She married Neil Korn on October 19, 1969. They were divorced in 1989.