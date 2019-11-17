Florine Findlay Koxlien, 96, of Strum, died November 15, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to Odin and Mabel Mitskogen on July 12, 1923 in Curran Valley, Jackson County. She was their first born of eleven children. She was united in marriage to Arvid Koxlien on August 17, 1941. Together they had six children: DeLaine Nyseth of Strum, Terry (Pam) Koxlien of Strum, Faye Goldammer of Edina, MN, Denise (Roger) Ring of Rochester, MN, Jeff (Jill) Koxlien of Strum, and Peter (Debbie Chopper) Koxlien of Strum. Florine has seventeen grandchildren: Amy Olson of Strum, Mark Nyseth of Eleva, Chad Nyseth of Eleva, Dean Koxlien of Eleva, Tena Donovsky of Menomonie, Tera Gullicksrud of Strum, Sarah Goldammer of Minneapolis, MN, Andrew Goldammer of Rochester, MN, Anna Goldammer of Minneapolis, MN, Peter Goldammer of Santa Barbara, CA, Rachel Ring Fowkes of Johannesburg, South Africa, Leah Ring of Los Angeles, CA, Gabe Koxlien of Strum, Gretta Nystrom of Plymouth, MN, Tyler Koxlien of Altoona, Emma Brion of Strum, and Connor Koxlien of Strum. She was also blessed with many great grandchildren and her very special friend Jeannette Tobiason.
Her surviving siblings include Wyliss Olson of Strum, Betty Duxbury of Northfield, Beulah Koxlien of Pigeon Falls, and Phillip Mitskogen of Black River Falls, and sisters-in-law Marcella Mitskogen of Osseo, and Mavis Mitskogen of Whitehall.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, three brothers, and son-in-law LeRoy Nyseth.
Our vibrant, resilient mother touched many lives with her talents and generosity. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, and cook. She was a devoted, long time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum. Involvement in the church was very meaningful and significant to her. Nothing was more important to Florine than family relationships. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 109 Elm Street, Strum, with Reverend Valerian Ahles presiding. A visitation will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the church and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at West Beef River Lutheran Cemetery.
Thank you to the staff of Augusta Area Health and Rehabilitation Center and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care of our mother Florine.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting family with arrangements.