Floyd Hanley

Floyd R. Hanley, age 94, of Thorp, WI, passed into eternal life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley, WI. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI, with Rev. Ryan Pruess officiating.
Floyd Roman Hanley was born on March 21, 1926 in Jim Falls, WI, the son of Leonard and Anna (Konechney) Hanley, and was baptized by a visiting priest. He attended rural schools and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. Later, Floyd attended the farm short course at UW- Madison. He worked his way through school by working on a beef and dairy farm near Mineral Point, WI. Floyd graduated from Platteville State University and later received his Masters degree from UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI. He was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served for 3 years during the Korean War. He was stationed in Tokyo, Japan for 2 years, and was in charge of the craft shop which sold everything from bird cages, to writing desks, to table lamps. Years later, Floyd’s nieces, nephews, and many friends enjoyed hearing his “War” stories. Floyd was united in marriage to Mary A. Snider at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Woodhull, WI on June 28, 1958.
Floyd spent his teaching career in Thorp. He was a teacher in the Technical Education Department for 22 years and then became principal for 11 years at Thorp High School. He received the Outstanding Citizens Award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1968. In 1970, Floyd was selected by the National Secondary Principal Association for a secondary school study mission to Eastern Europe. In 1971, he won the Chippewa Valley Administrators Award, the FFA Honorary Farmer Award, and Thorp High School Yearbook dedication. Many other awards bestowed were equally appreciated by him.
Genealogy was one of Floyd’s retirement interests, and it involved much computer time. He enjoyed reading the morning newspapers and weekly magazines. Additionally, Floyd enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake Pokegama, near Chetek, WI, where he continued his interest in woodworking and wood carving. To this day, Floyd didn’t like meetings. He was “Meeting-ed Out” after his 33 years in education.
Floyd and Mary enjoyed reading the bible every day. In 1992, they went elderhosteling in Iowa and Minnesota to become clowns. They clowned mostly in Thorp for the Businessmen’s Christmas Party for children.
He was a member of St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Queen of Peace Council #4634 in Thorp.
He is survived by one sister: Elaine Sydejko of Altoona; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary, on April 19, 2020; five brothers: Jerome “Jerry”, John, Leonard, Richard and Clayton Hanley; five sisters: Anna “Todie” Dressel, Gladys Mikel, Maude Hanley, Lucille Brick and Grace Hanley in infancy.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.