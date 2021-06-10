Ford Henry Porter III was born into eternal life at age 55 on May 18, 2021.
He was the beloved son of Irene (Gierok), formerly of Independence and Ford H. Porter II, formerly of Blair.
He was born and raised in Milwaukee, where he served as a postal carrier for 32 years. Other than his mom, his lifetime love was railroad trains, particularly steam engines.
Private family services will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ford is survived by his cousins Jane (Bill) Maule, Peter A. Bautch (Romelle), Peter (Anne) Gierok and Rosemary Cline. He is further survived by many who loved him, including his extended family, neighbors and coworkers and friends from his service with the U.S. Postal Service.
His family wishes to thank the Oncology staff at Froedert Hospital and the many essential workers who assisted in caring for him during his illness.